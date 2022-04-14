Train reveals ‘AM Gold’ track list, including Jewel collaboration; drops new song

Columbia

Train has revealed details of their new album, AM Gold, arriving May 20.

The album, the band’s first in five years, features collaborations with Jewel, with whom they’ll be touring this summer, and Mexican pop singer Sofia Reyes. The Jewel collab “Turn the Radio Up” follows “Dancing Slow,” their collaboration with the “You Were Meant for Me” singer on her own album, Freewheelin’ Woman, which is out on Friday.

In addition, Train has dropped a new song from AM Gold, “Running Back (Trying to Talk to You),” which features them leaning heavily into the smooth “Yacht Rock” sound of the ’70s and ’80s.

As previously reported, Train’s summer tour with Jewel and Blues Traveler gets underway June 8 in Mansfield, MA and is set to wrap up August 6 at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In addition, the band is bringing back its Sail Across the Sun fan cruise: The seventh edition of the floating festival gets underway February 17, 2023, sailing from Miami aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Here’s the track listing for AM Gold:

“AM Gold”

“Running Back” (Trying to Talk to You)”

“Cleopatra” (Feat. Sofia Reyes)

“Bettin’ On Me”

“Fake Flowers”

“Turn the Radio Up” (Feat. Jewel)

“Amber Light”

“Easy on the Eyes”

“Ain’t No Easy Way”

“Singing Alone”

“It’s Everything”

