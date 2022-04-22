Train releases “AM Gold” remix with Melanie C

Columbia

After teasing the unexpected collab on Thursday, Train dropped their “AM Gold” remix featuring Spice Girl singer Melanie C

Frontman Pat Monahan said of the collab, “My family and I have always loved Melanie and her group, and when we asked her to be a part of this, she was kind enough to accept and did an incredible job on it.”

“Then we topped that off by having the insanely talented Tobtok do his thing,” Pat said of the Swedish DJ. “Vibez for days. Hope you love this like we do!”

This is the latest remix of their title track of their forthcoming AM Gold album, which arrives May 20.

Train is about to head on AM Gold tour with openers Jewel﻿, with whom they collaborated for “Turn the Radio Up,” as well as Blues Traveler, which kicks off June 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. They will hit over 35 stops across North America before wrapping things up on August 6 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

In addition, the band is bringing back its Sail Across the Sun fan cruise: The seventh edition of the floating festival gets underway February 17, 2023, sailing from Miami aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

