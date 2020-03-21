Train Like An Astronaut

“Attitude is everything: I’m on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission”.

Astronaut wannabe Rachel Zimmerman-Brachman says isolation is a lot like astronaut training.

So she came up with this positive message and launched it via Facebook on Thursday:

“Attitude is everything: I’m on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission,

with occasional space walks and resupply missions. Sounds like astronaut training to me.”

JPL is working up a list of space-related educational activities that youngsters can do while home.

“Life is a combination of what happens to you and what you do about it.

We’re going to be at home for a while, so we may as well make the best of it,”

“I hope other people will be inspired to have a positive attitude during this challenging time,

and find a way to find silver linings in the current situation,” she added.

“We’re all in this together.”