Credit: BigStockPhoto

Train Like An Astronaut

March 21, 2020

Attitude is everything: I’m on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission”.

Astronaut wannabe Rachel Zimmerman-Brachman says isolation is a lot like astronaut training.

So she came up with this positive message and launched it via Facebook on Thursday:

Attitude is everything: I’m on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission,

with occasional space walks and resupply missions. Sounds like astronaut training to me.”

JPL is working up a list of space-related educational activities that youngsters can do while home.

“Life is a combination of what happens to you and what you do about it.

We’re going to be at home for a while, so we may as well make the best of it,

“I hope other people will be inspired to have a positive attitude during this challenging time,

and find a way to find silver linings in the current situation,” she added.

“We’re all in this together.”

 

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
