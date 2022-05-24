Train is relaunching their Sail Across the Sun cruise for February 2023

Courtesy Sixthman

The seventh edition of Train‘s fan cruise, Sail Across the Sun, will weigh anchor in February 2023.

The band, which just released its new album AM Gold last Friday, will host the trip aboard the Norwegian Pearl from February 17 to February 23. Leaving from Miami, Florida, the ship will visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, before returning to Miami. A presale for the cruise is taking place now at SailAcrosstheSun.com.

Fans who attend the cruise will enjoy three sets by Train — including one that’s totally fan requested — plus concerts by numerous additional acts, including Lisa Loeb, Fitz and the Tantrums, Travie McCoy from Gym Class Heroes, G. Love & Special Sauce and Yacht Rock Revue.

In addition to all the usual cruise ship activities, fans will be able to join Train members for a wine tasting, karaoke, a cooking class, a game show and more. There are also various costume theme nights, for which fans are encouraged to dress up.

If you don’t want to get on a boat to see Train, they’re touring this summer with Jewel and Blues Traveler, starting June 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

