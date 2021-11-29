Train frontman Pat Monahan reveals he’s recovering from arm surgery

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Train has been a little quiet on social media lately, even though they have a new record coming out shortly.

Taking to Instagram, frontman Pat Monahan explained the social media hiatus. “I had my arm fixed the other day, so I’m kinda [loopy,]” he revealed, but declined to explain further on that. Although, he did hint he’s already on the mend when talking about snowball fights and said he’d “love to be a part of” them.

He also plugged the band’s new holiday movie, Christmas In Tahoe, which premiered Sunday on the Hallmark Channel. Pat stars in and executive produced the flick, which celebrates Train’s first full-length holiday album of the same name that they released in 2015.

Pat signed off by casually reminding fans, “We’ll have a new record for you after the new year,” which is the upcoming Welcome to the Planet that is due out January 28, 2022. So far, no tour has been announced but the singer hinted that may change soon.

The Grammy winner captioned the video announcement, “Hi guys. Miss you all. Hope to see you soon. Happy Hanukkah and thanks for all the love.”

