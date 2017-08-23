7 months old baby boy in a safety car seat. Safety and security
Traffical Tuesday!
Seattle is known for rain, coffee and traffic! Traffic just seems to get worse and worse in Seattle and it causes a lot of problems for people living in Seattle. Allan & Ashley talk traffic with listeners because it’s Traffical Tuesday! Listen here!
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!