Traffic Camera Peek-A-Boo

Workers with a Brazilian highway management company received a surprise!Acurious Amazon parrot flew up to investigate a traffic camera. Footage posted to Twitter by highway management company Arteris Planalto Sul shows the parrot’s head blocking the view of the highway near Curitiba as it investigates the traffic camera.

“We received a special visit,” the post said.

Environmental authorities confirmed the bird was an Amazon parrot, a species listed as endangered in Brazil and Bolivia.

