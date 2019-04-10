Credit: ungvar | BigStockPhoto.com

Traffic Cam Shows Power Pole Falling On Car In Tukwila [VIDEO]

WOW! Thankfully, there were only minor injuries and a great sense of humor from the people involved afterward.

It’s when you look at things like this that truly make you realize how precious life is and how quickly things can change. This incredible video captures the moment a utility pole crashed down on an elderly couple’s car who were driving to do something they’ve always done and thankfully…are living to tell their story and continue living!

The pole and wires also barely missed striking a pedestrian as well!

 

Check out the full story and video HERE.

