Traffic? Busy Roads and Ferries This Week

There’s no escape from traffic on the Fourth of July, especially near Seattle.

Whether the holiday route leads through downtown, on a ferry to the Olympic Peninsula or to a lake east of the city,

thousands of others have the same road between them, a grilled hot dog and a fireworks show.

Predictions from AAA show… from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4 will be the worst of it for Seattle travelers,

with a delay multiplier of three. Basically, leave three times as early for that quick jaunt across town to Gas Works Park.

Ferry travelers throughout the Puget Sound should expect significant delays until July 8 for numerous reasons.

Parades in ferry towns like Kingston will also delay travelers, and extreme low tides could hamper plans for traveling

on the Mukilteo/Clinton route during the holiday weekend.

Seattle was also selected by AAA as one of the top Independence Day destinations,

the third most popular to be exact. AAA based its ranking on advance AAA travel bookings. Honolulu and Orlando rounded out the top three.

Need ideas on where to watch fireworks this year? Click for a list of local events and resources.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069