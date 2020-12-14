Trade Your Unwanted Gift for BACON

Dron-M \BigStock

Would you rather get socks for Christmas or bacon?

A coffee mug or bacon?

An ugly sweater or bacon?

Wright brand bacon said it is “trying to put an end to the bad gifting cycle

and give people what they really want with the first ever #BaconGiftSwap.”

You could swap socks, mugs, robes, ties, scarfs, ugly sweaters,

candles and unusual jewelry, for a year’s supply of Wright’s bacon.

From Dec. 30 (National Bacon Day) to Jan. 15, all you have to do is share

your undesirable gift and a description on Wright’s Instagram and Twitter for

the chance to win a year’s supply of hand trimmed, thick cut, wood smoked bacon.

Judges will identify the “best of the worst” with 100 bacon lovers receiving

a year’s supply of Wright Brand Bacon. Winners will be provided a shipping label

but will have to pack and ship their unwanted socks, mugs, robes, ties, scarfs, ugly sweaters,

candles and unusual jewelry – those are the only items Wright’s

will accept – in order to receive the bacon.

All gifts will be donated to a charity.

