Tracy Chapman took the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards to perform her hit “Fast Car” with help from Luke Combs.

Luke’s cover last year helped propel her song back to the top of the charts. Both artists opted for a faithful rendition of the original, and the crowd erupted in loud cheers for Chapman as soon as she started singing.

Watch it happen

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069