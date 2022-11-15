Toys Have a Hall of Fame Too

Frogella|Bigstock

What do Bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, pinata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O and Spirograph have in common?

The Strong National Museum of Play in New York announced the 2022 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Masters of the Universe, Lite-Brite and the top.

The Rochester museum announced the inductees were selected from a field of finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, pinata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O and Spirograph.

The museum said the spinning top has been a favorite children’s toy since ancient times, with cultures in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia enjoying the spinning toy.

“The top is one of the oldest toys and an integral part of many cultures, where it developed independently as a plaything. Chief Curator Christopher Bensch says with more than 5,000 years of history behind it, it’s about time that the top spun its way into the National Toy Hall of Fame,”

Masters of the Universe, Mattel’s toy line centering around heroes He-Man and She-Ra, hit shelves in the 1980s and spun off into multiple animated TV series, comic books and a feature film.

Lite-Brite, a creative toy that made its debut in 1966, allows children to create glowing images against a black background, with children being able to create both stenciled images and images of their own creation.

