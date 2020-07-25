Toy Dalmation Tours the Airport

Staff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport found an abandoned stuffed dalmation.

After finding the stuffed pup, Airport employees, they snapped photos of the lost traveler

outfitted in a mask at the airport’s restaurants, on the runway and with a K9 team.

The Cincinnati-area airport took a child’s beloved stuffed animal for an impromptu tour,

reaching many on social media,

before uniting the toy Dalmatian with its family in Florida.

Doug and Phyllis Ronco, of Madeira Beach, Florida,

Ronco said the airport contacted him by email to let the family know the dog was left behind.

A judge gave Ronco’s son, Jaydence, the stuffed Dalmatian on the day

he was adopted by the couple. “So it’s very special to him,” he said.

Ronco said the airport contacted him by email to let the family know the dog was left behind.

The story had taken on a life of its own on social media.

The family is bringing Oreo cookies to the airport to thank those who helped

arrange the journey of their son’s special toy back home.

Full Story: HERE

Story and Pics: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069