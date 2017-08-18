Credit: pjmorley | BigStockPhoto.com

Total Eclipse – What’s Trending

Seahawks pre-season home opener at Century Link against the Vikings! The Solar Eclipse could cost employers $694 million in lost productivity!! A new study says skipping breakfast is harmful to children. A new standalone Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars movie is in the works! And the Mariners are in Tampa this weekend! The Hawks play the Vikings at Centurylink this weekend for the first at-home pre-season game! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
