Torch Your Ex’s Clothes And Eat Tacos At THIS Party For Valentines Day!

Not sure if Taco Time will do something like this but…ANYTHING goes at this Texas taco joint!

If you’re unsure what to do with unwanted clothing your ex left behind, Torchy’s Tacos may have the solution. The restaurant chain is throwing a “Salty Singles” Valentine’s Day party where those who need closure can burn their ex-partner’s clothes along with their sorrow.

The event will take place in Austin, Texas on February 12th, two days before the holiday devoted to love. Attendees are encouraged to bring along their ex’s clothing for Torchy’s cathartic bonfire. The chain said it will be sure to dispose of the clothes in a “safe manner.”

Guests can join the fun and use the event to get over that old ex and celebrate everybody’s true love: tacos.