Top Tips if You Have a Kid in College

Parents of college students are transitioning into a new role as much as their young adult children are.
Parents of college students are transitioning into a new role as much as their young adult children are. Eight of the country’s top parenting authors created a video with tips on how to best support your children as they head off to college.
Here is a summary of their advice.
1. Make a communication plan
Julie Lythcott-Haims, a former dean at Stanford University and author of three books, offered tips for parents of new college students focusing on three areas — communications, curfews and conundrums.
Parents may not hear from their college-aged children as often as they would like, but that’s OK. Create a mutually agreeable plan of how often you can expect a text or phone call, she said. Checking in once a week is a reasonable expectation for college-aged kids.
2. Ditch the curfews before college starts
Your child will not have a curfew in college. It’s best to start getting used to this idea before they leave and give them some more flexibility and freedom.
3. Let them solve their own conundrums
They will encounter problems in college. Part of the learning experience is figuring out how to solve them. Instead of swooping in and solving, empathize and empower them, she said.
4. Normalize homesickness
Expect that your kid will experience some degree of homesickness at some point. Let them know it’s normal. Express confidence in your student’s ability to get through it, said Audrey Monke, author of “Happy Campers: 9 summer camp tips for raising kids who become thriving adults.”
5. Trust yourself
They’ve absorbed more of what you have tried to teach them than you may realize. Trust that you’ve done a good job teaching them how to make decisions and solve problems, advised Katherine Reynolds Lewis, author of “The good news about bad behavior: Why kids are less disciplined than ever and what to do about it.”
6. Expect mistakes
College students are human. They will make mistakes. Expect that there will be bumps along their journey and don’t overreact when they make some bad choices.
7. Get a hobby
Make yourself busier when your kid leaves the nest, so you’re not sitting around wondering how your child is doing all day long.
8. Develop an attitude of curiosity
If your child calls with a problem or concern, ask questions instead of trying to provide a solution. For example, your child calls to say his roommate tested positive for COVID, instead of springing into action, ask what the school is doing. What is he doing? Oftentimes the questions can help the student figure out his own plan of action, according to Madeline Levine, author of “Ready or not: Preparing our kids to thrive in an uncertain and rapidly changing world.”
9. Do not stalk your college student on social media
It’s not a good idea to stalk your child on social media or text them repeatedly throughout the day, said Devorah Heitner, author of “Screenwise: Helping kids thrive (and survive) in their digital world.” Do not let the phone become a digital tether.
10. Do not respond to frequent texts right away
Give your child a little space if he or she is texting frequently throughout the day.
11. Share the stats on college drinking
The majority of students don’t drink in college. Let your young adult feel more comfortable being part of that nondrinking norm instead of falling for the perception that normalizes drinking depicted in the movies. Also, learn about the high-risk groups for binge drinking and talk to your teen about the risks if they are in a high-risk group, advised Jessica Lahey, author of “The Addiction Inoculation: Raising healthy kids in a culture of dependence.”
12. Practice patience
Don’t call “just to check in” simply because you are feeling anxious, suggest How to talk with kids to build motivation, stress tolerance and a happy home.”
13. Don’t minimize, criticize or mobilize
Don’t minimize how your student feels when they call or text you stressed out, said Tina Payne Bryson, author of “The Yes Brain: How to cultivate courage, curiosity, and resilience in your child.” Also resist the urge to criticize in that moment or mobilize to rescue and fix. It communicates to the child that you don’t believe they can handle it on their own. Instead, empathize and authorize them to be problem solvers.
