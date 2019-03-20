Yellow labrador retriever pup on a brown background.

Top Dog

The Labrador Retriever still rules as Seattle dog owners’ favorite breed.

According to a new survey released Wednesday, the intelligent, lovable Lab, known for its active and outgoing nature, was also ranked the most

popular breed nationwide for a record-breaking 28th consecutive year.

The annual nationwide survey by the American Kennel Club measures the popularity of recognized dog breeds, then breaks down the results by zip

code to find which breeds are most popular in specific geographical areas.

“The Lab held onto the top spot in Seattle (in 2018), but other athletic and intelligent breeds such as the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Poodle and German

Shepherd Dog are gradually increasing in popularity,” said Gina DiNardo, American Kennel Club’s executive secretary. “

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.