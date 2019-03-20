The Labrador Retriever still rules as Seattle dog owners’ favorite breed.

According to a new survey released Wednesday, the intelligent, lovable Lab, known for its active and outgoing nature, was also ranked the most

popular breed nationwide for a record-breaking 28th consecutive year.

The annual nationwide survey by the American Kennel Club measures the popularity of recognized dog breeds, then breaks down the results by zip

code to find which breeds are most popular in specific geographical areas.

“The Lab held onto the top spot in Seattle (in 2018), but other athletic and intelligent breeds such as the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Poodle and German

Shepherd Dog are gradually increasing in popularity,” said Gina DiNardo, American Kennel Club’s executive secretary. “

