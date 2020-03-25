‘Top Chef Masters’ winner Chef Floyd Cardoz dead at 59 after COVID-19 diagnosis

March 25, 2020

Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NYCWFF(NEW JERSEY) — Floyd Cardoz, a chef and philanthropist who won two Top Chef Masters competitions, has died at 59, after battling the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

In a statement, his charity, Hunger Inc. Humanity, noted his passing “with deep sorrow,” explaining the chef tested positive for Covid 19 on March 18th, and was being treated for the disease at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey.

Bravo, which airs Top Chef, added, “Floyd was a talented chef…thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

Cardoz, who was recently seen in the latest edition of the Netflix series Ugly Delicious, is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

