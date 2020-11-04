Top 5 Times Christmas Won the Internet [PICTURES]

In celebration of becoming Seattle’s Christmas Station today… Here are my top 5 times Christmas slayed the internet!#5
I replaced a picture of my sister with one of Vladimir Putin before my family came over for Christmas, they haven’t noticed yet. from funny
#4
My bro told my grandma, jokingly, he wanted 100 things from the dollar store for Christmas, grandma doesnt like being challenged from funny
#3
My dogs favorite toy is Santa, so we brought her to see him pic.twitter.com/vPl6YMyOIz
— John (@jjmontaldo) November 23, 2016
#2
Someone isn’t to be trusted with a decorated Christmas tree from aww
#1
Merry Christmas! Thank you SO much for spending this magical time of the year with us.
Feel free to share your funny Christmas experiences!