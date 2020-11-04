Seth Blog

By Seth |

Top 5 Times Christmas Won the Internet [PICTURES]

Photo Credit: Bigstock

In celebration of becoming Seattle’s Christmas Station today… Here are my top 5 times Christmas slayed the internet!#5

 

I replaced a picture of my sister with one of Vladimir Putin before my family came over for Christmas, they haven’t noticed yet. from funny

#4

My bro told my grandma, jokingly, he wanted 100 things from the dollar store for Christmas, grandma doesnt like being challenged from funny

#3

#2

Someone isn’t to be trusted with a decorated Christmas tree from aww

#1

Socks are an excelente! gift actually

 

Merry Christmas!  Thank you SO much for spending this magical time of the year with us.

Feel free to share your funny Christmas experiences!

