Top 5 Dogs for Emotional Support

It turns out that more people may benefit from an emotional support pup than you might think.

Emotional support animals (ESA) are not considered service animals (like, for instance, guide dogs for the blind) under the American Disabilities Act (ADA) since they lack special training. Nevertheless, they can do wonderful things for people struggling with conditions like anxiety, PTSD, or autism, to name a few. While emotional support turkeys are not unheard of, dogs are the ideal ESAs because they are affectionate, adaptable, and trainable. As a dog with a job, an ESA dog needs to be friendly, loving, and highly intelligent. Not all breeds meet the ESA requirements.

StudyFinds consulted the experts to create a list of the best dogs for emotional support.

Anxiety is on the rise among Americans. According to a survey, a shocking one in five respondents say they feel anxious so often that they believe they are dealing with an undiagnosed anxiety disorder.

But that’s not all: the average American experiences five anxious moments every day. And according to a concerning report, 2.6 million American children — more than one in every 20 — were diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression between 2011 and 2012.

The report further reveals that anxiety in children and adolescents increased in the United States, while depression diagnoses have remained at the same (nevertheless concerning) levels.

1. Tie: Labrador Retriever AND Golden Retriever

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

3. Corgi

4. Poodle

5. Yorkshire Terrier

