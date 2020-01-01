Credit: L-R: P!nk performs at KeyAerna for the Beautiful TRAUMA Tour on May 13, 2018. (Photo by David Conger / david conger), Taylor Swift performs at CenturyLink Field on May 22, 2018. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com), and Jonas Brothers at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA on October 12, 2019 (Photo: Sunny Martini).

Top 20 songs of the decade heading into 2020

December 31, 2019

In the 2010s, we had an abundance of great music hit the radio waves, from Bruno Mars’ “Marry You”, a new-found wedding anthem, and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”, the best “first dance” song. The Jonas Brothers reunited and released “Sucker” and Carley Rae Jepsen made every cute crush, love at first sight in “Call Me Maybe”.

Over the decade, Taylor Swift taught us to shake off all the bad vibes with, well, “Shake It Off” and Pharrell Williams brought the endless sunshine and good vibes with his hit record, “Happy”.

Needless to say, this past decade has been an exciting time for us music lovers. And of course we couldn’t include all the great songs from the past decade–this blog would be 10 pages long– so we wanted to ring in the new year with you and highlight our top 20 songs heading into 2020. Catch all your favorite songs from the decade and more, streaming on warm106.9.com and on WARM 106.9-FM.

Happy New Year!

  1. Happy“- Pharrell Williams
  2. Marry You“- Bruno Mars
  3. Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift
  4. Shallow“- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
  5. Fight Song“- Rachel Platten
  6. Scars to Your Beautiful“- Alessia Cara
  7. Shape of You“- Ed Sheeran
  8. Mirrors“- Justin Timberlake
  9. California Gurls“- Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg
  10. Moves Like Jagger“- Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera
  11. One Call Away“- Charlie Puth
  12. Love Yourself“- Justin Bieber
  13. Girl on Fire“- Alicia Keys
  14. Senorita“- Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello
  15. Rolling in the Deep“- Adele
  16. Sucker“- Jonas Brothers
  17. Raise Your Glass“- P!nk
  18. Need You Now“- Lady Antebellum
  19. All About That Bass“- Meghan Trainor
  20. Call Me Maybe”– Carly Rae Jepsen

 

