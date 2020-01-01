Top 20 songs of the decade heading into 2020

In the 2010s, we had an abundance of great music hit the radio waves, from Bruno Mars’ “Marry You”, a new-found wedding anthem, and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”, the best “first dance” song. The Jonas Brothers reunited and released “Sucker” and Carley Rae Jepsen made every cute crush, love at first sight in “Call Me Maybe”.

Over the decade, Taylor Swift taught us to shake off all the bad vibes with, well, “Shake It Off” and Pharrell Williams brought the endless sunshine and good vibes with his hit record, “Happy”.

Needless to say, this past decade has been an exciting time for us music lovers. And of course we couldn’t include all the great songs from the past decade–this blog would be 10 pages long– so we wanted to ring in the new year with you and highlight our top 20 songs heading into 2020. Catch all your favorite songs from the decade and more, streaming on warm106.9.com and on WARM 106.9-FM.

Happy New Year!