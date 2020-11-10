Too Soon? I Think So!

Photo Credit: Bigstock user Joe Seer

There is already someone vying for Alex Trebek’s job as Jeopardy host. Who? Keep reading…

George Stephanopoulos eyes late Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' host gig https://t.co/Iysgm5mW8w pic.twitter.com/vzDT5Bkvia — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2020

I mean the poor man, a national treasure, has been gone two days. Give it some time! This world needs to slow down and process things especially these issues that are so emotionally charged.

I hate the cliched phrase… because it seems so disrespectful to the person who passed. But it’s so fitting here.

Can’t you wait ’til the body’s cold first?

R.I.P Mr Trebek… The fight you put up was not only courageous and inspiring but also incredibly dignified.

I wish I could say the same of the folks lining up for your “gig” sir.