Too Many Brood X Cicadas

While not everyone will respond to the swarms by turning cicadas into a food source,

ChouQuette Chocolates & Confections is currently selling their chocolate-covered cicadas.

According to an update on the company’s website, it has been “inundated with orders.”

Select restaurants and chefs throughout the country have been sharing cicada menu items

and digital recipes in recent weeks as countless Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge

from the ground in parts of the eastern U.S.

