Tony Bennett scores Guinness World Record for ‘Love for Sale’

Tony Bennett has set a Guinness World Record thanks to his new album, Love for Sale, with Lady Gaga.

The crooner is now officially the oldest person to release an album of new material at the age of 95 years and 60 days.

In a video to commemorate the milestone, Tony is seen thanking his fans and Gaga comments on their inter-generational friendship.

“I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing,” Gaga says in the clip. “To have it be about two souls singing together and yet at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years.”

Love for Sale is Tony’s final album. Earlier this year, his family revealed that he’s been battling Alzheimer’s disease for the past four years.

Back in 2018, Tony scored another Guinness World Record for the song “Fascinating Rhythm,” which achieved the record for the longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same song by the same artist. He had first released the song in 1949.

