Tony Bennett congratulates “amazingly talented” Lady Gaga on her “history making” Oscar nod

Lady Gaga has yet to issue a statement reacting to her Best Original Song Oscar nomination for her Top Gun: Maverick song “Hold My Hand,” but her pal Tony Bennett has reacted for her.

Posting a sweet photo of them together on his socials, the legendary entertainer wrote, “Congratulations to the amazingly talented Lady Gaga on her 4th Oscar nomination! Today,#LadyGaga makes history as the first artist to receive three nominations in the ‘Best Original Song’ category at the#Oscars. So proud of you!”

Gaga was previously nominated for “Til It Happens To You,” which she co-wrote with Diane Warren. That was for the documentary The Hunting Ground. In 2019 she was nominated for co-writing “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, and won.

However, Bennett’s assertion that Gaga is the first artist to be nominated three times may not be accurate: Singer/songwriter Randy Newman has been nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar more than 10 times and has won twice. He’s most definitely an “artist,” having released 15 albums and charted several songs over the decades.

Meanwhile, Bryan Adams has been nominated in the category three times, as have Phil Collins, Elton John and Lionel Richie. Sting‘s been nominated four times.

While one could argue that Lady Gaga actually performed all her nominated songs on the movies’ soundtracks, while some of these other artists didn’t, that argument doesn’t work for either Sting or Bryan Adams. Bryan sang all three of his nominated songs, while Sting sang three of his four.

