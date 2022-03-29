Tony Bennett, Beyoncé wish Lady Gaga a happy birthday

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Lady Gaga was lavished with love on Monday to mark her 36th birthday. Among the multitudes sending her their well wishes were several A-list stars.

Gaga’s dear friend and ﻿Love for Sale﻿ collaborator ﻿Tony Bennett ﻿made a video tribute and penned a sweet message to mark the occasion. “Happy birthday to the incomparable @ladygaga! With over a decade of friendship, you have truly changed my life in so many ways,” he tweeted. “It is an honor to know you as a friend, an artist, and a New Yorker. Wishing you all the best on your special day!”

﻿Beyoncé also celebrated Gaga by changing up her website to wish her “Telephone” and “Video Phone” collaborator a happy birthday. She also shared a throwback photo of a young Gaga.

Gaga’s label, Universal, also celebrated the Grammy winner by writing, “Paws up to wish @ladygaga a happy birthday!”

The celebrations come a day after the “Million Reasons” singer earned praise for how she graciously treated Liza Minnelli on the Oscars stage when announcing the winner for Best Picture. The 76-year-old legend is wheelchair-bound due to declining health and since then, she has largely retreated from the public eye and has made very few appearances.

Gaga held Minnelli’s hand, supported her and ensured she enjoyed her moment in the limelight. Fans praised the singer and hailed the duo’s exchange one of the best moments of the night.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.