Live Nation proudly presents TONY BENNETT, the 19-time Grammy Award-winning musician whose music spans over six decades on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Paramount Theatre.

Our sister station, 880 KIXI has a wonderful opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public … The pre-sale runs Thursday, June 6th from 10am – 10pm. Use this link, and use the special password JAZZ.

