Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga earn belated Emmy nod for ‘One Last Time: an Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’

Tony Bennett turns 96 today, and he was presented with an unexpected birthday gift from the Television Academy — a belated Emmy nod!

He and ﻿Lady Gaga ﻿have been confirmed as official Emmy nominees for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) thanks to their show One Last Time: an Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, which premiered last year. CBS Network was previously named the sole nominee for the special.

Gaga and Bennett have both been named co-nominees since they not only performed that night, they also hosted the special. In addition, they will also share the award with the show’s five executive producers, three producers and one supervising producer, who were also confirmed as official nominees for the award.

One Last Time was filmed at two sold-out shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in August 2021, which served as both Bennett’s 95th birthday celebration and his last hurrah. The legendary crooner has since retired from performing, and the shows marked his final public concert performance.

Bennett has since revealed he has been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016.

Gaga spoke to ﻿60 Minutes﻿ after of the show’s taping and expressed she was nervous for Tony because of his health. “I wasn’t sure if he knew who I was…when that music comes on, something happens to him, he knows exactly what he’s doing,” she recalled to host Anderson Cooper. “When I walked out on that stage and he said, ‘It’s Lady Gaga!’ — my friend saw me and it was very special.”

Find out if Bennett and Gaga will add a new Emmy to their trophy case when the 74th annual Emmy Awards air on Monday, September 22 on NBC. The ceremony will also stream on Peacock.

