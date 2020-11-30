Tonight, get ready to sing along with Disney…and Pink, Katy, Adam, BTS & more

ABC

Start your vocal warmups now: Tonight, ABC’s Disney Holiday Singalong will let you belt out your favorite Disney classics alongside some of your favorite musical stars.

The third installment of the Disney Singalong concept, tonight’s show will feature Katy Perry, Pink, Adam Lambert, BTS, Michael Buble, Leslie Odom Jr., Kerry Washington, Derek and Julianne Hough, Ciara and opera legend Andrea Bocelli, all lending their famous voices to holiday favorites and Disney songs alike.

“So many people talked about the first two volumes of the show, that we felt like we had to do it again, and what a perfect time,” says host Ryan Seacrest. “[And] a lot of the artists are on with their kids and their families, which makes it really special.”

In addition to the pop stars, the show will feature the casts of Disney on Broadway shows including Frozen, The Lion King and Aladdin, who all gathered at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theater to do, “the most amazing rendition of ‘Let It Go’ — you have to see it!” says Ryan.

“Y’know, Broadway’s been shut down since the beginning of spring and this is the first time that these performers will be onstage together [since then], which is remarkable,” he adds.

As for the concept’s popularity, Ryan explains, “I got so much great feedback from moms, dads, kids — they got together in their living rooms and they sang together and they loved the fact that we provided them with the lyrics. I think that helps, so nobody can have the excuse of not participating.”

“Except for me,” Ryan jokes. “I can’t sing, so I won’t…but I’ll be watching you!”

The Disney Holiday Singalong airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s a list of who’s singing what:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

Pink – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

