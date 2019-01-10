SEATTLE USA - JUNE 15 2016: State Route 99 runs along the Seattle seaboard as a double-decked highway system known as the Alaskan Way Viaduct. A project is currently underway to replace the settling viaduct with a tunnel.

‘Viadoom’~Tomorrow We Make History~Alaskan Way Viaduct

At 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, SR 99 the viaduct in Seattle closes for ever. For three weeks contractor crews will realign the highway into the new tunnel. So you will have to come up with options for your commute until the tunnel opens. (Fun fact: it will be free at first.)

Have you thought about changes you can make to your commute? Traffic disruptions across central Puget Sound will be unavoidable. We need everyone’s help to reduce gridlock:

  • Shift your travel time to avoid the busiest times on the roadway.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
