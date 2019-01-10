‘Viadoom’~Tomorrow We Make History~Alaskan Way Viaduct

At 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, SR 99 the viaduct in Seattle closes for ever. For three weeks contractor crews will realign the highway into the new tunnel. So you will have to come up with options for your commute until the tunnel opens. (Fun fact: it will be free at first.)

Have you thought about changes you can make to your commute? Traffic disruptions across central Puget Sound will be unavoidable. We need everyone’s help to reduce gridlock:

Shift your travel time to avoid the busiest times on the roadway.