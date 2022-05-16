Tom Parker, late The Wanted singer, revealed in memoir Ed Sheeran helped pay for his cancer treatments

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Before The Wanted‘s frontman Tom Parker passed away, he penned a memoir titled Hope: My Inspirational Life, which is set to arrive on May 26. According to an excerpt of the posthumous autobiography, the “Glad You Came” singer revealed how Ed Sheeran stepped up in a big way for him.

British tabloid The Sun obtained an excerpt of Hope, which reads, “I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now) but Ed is a very special man. He even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy.”

“He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support,” the memoir adds. “It meant the world.”

Parker also revealed, “Pretty much from the moment I was diagnosed, Ed Sheeran reached out to me with an offer to do anything he could to help.” The late artist added he had been friends with the “Shivers” singer for over a decade and they always “had a great relationship.”

As previously reported, Parker was diagnosed in October 2020 with an inoperable glioblastoma, a stage four brain tumor, after experiencing seizures. His wife confirmed his passing on March 30.

Ed paid tribute to Parker after the tragic news broke, writing on Instagram, “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

Parker and The Wanted achieved fame in 2012 with their hits “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun.” He leaves behind his wife and their two-year-old daughter, Aurelia, and one-year-old son, Bodhi.

