Tom Hanks’ Wife Releases “Quarantunes” A Playlist For Quarantined People.

And there are some FINE selections in there as well!

Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, are currently in Australia, self-quarantining after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. But since keeping yourself in isolation can get pretty boring, Wilson asked fans on social media to suggest some appropriate songs that people can listen to while they’re under quarantine — and they came through big-time.

“Right Here Waiting” — Richard Marx

“Love Will Keep Us Together” — Captain & Tennille

“Lonely People” — America

“So Far Away” — Carole King

“All By Myself” — Eric Carmen

“Dancing with Myself” – Billy Idol

“I Will Survive” — Gloria Gaynor

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” — Kelly Clarkson

“U Can’t Touch This” — MC Hammer

“Survivor” — Destiny’s Child

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” — Bobby McFerrin

“Night Fever” — Bee Gees

“Rockin’ Pneumonia & the Boogie Woogie Flu” — Johnny Rivers