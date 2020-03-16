Tom Hanks’ Wife Releases “Quarantunes” A Playlist For Quarantined People.

And there are some FINE selections in there as well!
Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, are currently in Australia, self-quarantining after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. But since keeping yourself in isolation can get pretty boring, Wilson asked fans on social media to suggest some appropriate songs that people can listen to while they’re under quarantine — and they came through big-time.
“Right Here Waiting” — Richard Marx
“Love Will Keep Us Together” — Captain & Tennille
“Lonely People” — America
“So Far Away” — Carole King
“All By Myself” — Eric Carmen
“Dancing with Myself” – Billy Idol
“I Will Survive” — Gloria Gaynor
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” — Kelly Clarkson
“U Can’t Touch This” — MC Hammer
“Survivor” — Destiny’s Child
“Don’t Worry Be Happy” — Bobby McFerrin
“Night Fever” — Bee Gees
“Rockin’ Pneumonia & the Boogie Woogie Flu” — Johnny Rivers