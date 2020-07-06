Credit: vonora | BigStockPhoto.com

Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Had Much Different Reactions to COVID-19

July 6, 2020

Tom Hanks seems baffled by the fact that he and his wife reacted differently and had much different symptoms when they battled Coronavirus in March.

One of the scarier symptoms Tom had, that is wife did NOT, was the inability to concentrate on anything.  Even scarier is that Tom has some medical issues, not the least of which is type-2 diabetes, that put him in the “high risk” category for the virus.

 

 

Now Mr. Hanks is a vocal proponent of using a mask to curb the spread of the virus likening masks to using turn signals when driving.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things.  I just think shame on you,” he said. ” Get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Great analogy… until you realize how few people use their turn signal nowadays!

We couldn’t be more happy that Tom and Rita are fully mended and back to regular life.

Thanks for sharing your Wilson…

Sorry… I meant WISDOM with us, Tom!

