Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Had Much Different Reactions to COVID-19

Tom Hanks seems baffled by the fact that he and his wife reacted differently and had much different symptoms when they battled Coronavirus in March.

One of the scarier symptoms Tom had, that is wife did NOT, was the inability to concentrate on anything. Even scarier is that Tom has some medical issues, not the least of which is type-2 diabetes, that put him in the “high risk” category for the virus.

Tom Hanks was “pretty much done” with the ill-effects of Covid-19 in two weeks. https://t.co/Pj66l5WLR1 pic.twitter.com/u1WGM7MEat — CanoeShowbiz (@JamShowbiz) July 6, 2020

Now Mr. Hanks is a vocal proponent of using a mask to curb the spread of the virus likening masks to using turn signals when driving.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things. I just think shame on you,” he said. ” Get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Great analogy… until you realize how few people use their turn signal nowadays!

We couldn’t be more happy that Tom and Rita are fully mended and back to regular life.

