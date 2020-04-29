Credit: BigStockPhoto

Together We Can Do More

April 29, 2020

We’ve committed over $50 million towards hunger relief across our communities.

Albertons and Safeway want you to know…

Our associates have been with you on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their amazing work and positive attitude while safeguarding the spaces we share

have been an inspiration for our entire nation.

Now we (Albertsons) want to do more.

This time of extraordinary need demands an unprecedented response.

The basic needs of many of our neighbors are threatened like never before,

so we are donating $50 million toward hunger relief in our communities across the country.

 This new cash commitment will help ensure people in our neighborhoods

have access to the healthy food they need even as they may face uncertainty in their lives.

All donations will stay local to provide funds to fight hunger in helping foodbanks stay stocked,

getting meals to kids who rely on being in school for food, and supporting senior meal programs.

We hope that you will join us in our efforts to fight hunger.

Together we know we can do even more.

More info: HERE

Albertons Mission:
Dedicated to bettering the lives of people in our neighborhoods.

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
