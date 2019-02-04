Today’s Snow Days And Delays For Area Schools.

The snow has fallen and STILL is in many places. If you’re heading out, be safe! Here’s a rundown of school closures and delays this morning.
Academy Schools
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Arlington SD
- 2 Hours Late. No out-of-district transportation, no AM Skills Center, no middle or high School zero-hour classes, no ECEAP or Presidents AM or PM Preschool.
Assumption Catholic
- Closed
Bellevue Christian School
- 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool
Bellevue Montessori School
- 2 Hours Late. Bellevue Montessori School will be open at 9:30 am. There will be no AM Activity Club Care. Drop off will begin at 9:30 am at all campuses and for all levels.
Bellevue SD
- 2 Hours Late. Bellevue schools and full day programs will start two hours late and dismiss at the normal time. Buses will run two hours late from their regular schedule. If your student uses Metro, check their website for the best available route at http://metro.kingcounty.gov/ High school students using 800 series Metro routes will need to find alternate transportation to school. There will be no out of district transportation, including McKinney-Vento taxi service, shuttles between schools and tutorial or activity buses. Morning and Midday Shuttles are also canceled. Special Education Preschool is canceled today. Tutorial and after school activities for elementary and middle schools are also canceled. Early & Extended Learning Programs will operate according to normal schedules. There will be no district transportation for part-day preschool classes. Breakfast will not be served at schools.
Bellingham SD
- Closed
Bertschi School
- 2 Hours Late. Plan to open at 10am.
Bethel SD (WA)
- 2 Hours Late
Bremerton SD
- 2 Hours Late. An update will be provided by 6 a.m. on Monday.
Brinnon SD
- 2 Hours Late
Carbonado SD
- 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No Early K, Choice Bus Route 2 hours late
Cascade Christian Schools
- 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. Childcare will open at 7:30 a.m.
Cascade Vista Baptist
- Closed Today
Central Kitsap SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Chestnut Hill Academy
- 2 Hours Late. CHA is on a late start Monday morning. School will open at 10 a.m. Please drop off between 10:00 and 10:30. Classes will start at 10:30. There will be no a.m. shuttle and no a.m. Extended Day. Students should report to homeroom on arrival.
Chief Leschi Schools
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool
Chimacum SD
- No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Weather delay schedule, check website
Christ the King
- Delayed 2 hours
Chrysalis School
- Opening at 10 am
Clover Park SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Concrete SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes
Cypress Adventist
- Closed Today
Darrington SD
- 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation
Eastside Catholic School
- 2 Hours Late. Buses on normal routes running 2 hours late. No Zero Period. After school activities on normal schedules.
Eatonville SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Edmonds SD
- Closed, No kindergarten or preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Emerald Heights Academy
- 2 Hours Late
Evergreen Luth. HS
- Delayed 2 hours
Evergreen School Shoreline
- 2 Hours Late
Faith Lutheran School – Tacoma
- 2 Hours Late. No AM extended care.
Federal Way Public Schools
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. * NO out of district transportation. * NO A.M. and P.M. Puget Sound Skills Center. * Full Day ECEAP will be delayed two hours behind regularly scheduled start time, and will dismiss at the regular time. * NO Head Start, No part-day ECEAP, No A.M. or P.M. Developmental Preschool.
Fife SD
- 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No morning activities,including teacher meetings or PLCs. No out of district transportation.
French American School Puget Sound
- 2 Hours Late. No bus service tomorrow morning
Gateway Christian Schools
- Closed. Gateway Christian Schools including; Crosspoint, Gateway Eagles, Gateway Learning Center, North Kitsap Preschool are all closed Monday, February 4th. No school activities.
Granite Falls SD
- Closed. All after school events and athletics are canceled.
Grapeview SD
- 1 Hour Late, No preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. School will begin at 10:45 AM. One hour late from Monday start time.
Green Dot Public Schools – Excel Public Charter School
- 2 Hours Late
Green Dot Public Schools – Rainier Valley Leadership Academy
- 2 Hours Late. No enrichment programs; 3:30PM dismissal. No taxi or partial day service.
Highland Christian School
- Closed
Highline SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Holy Trinity Lutheran
- Delayed 2 hours
Index SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Kent SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
King’s Schools – Seattle
- Closed. KKC Closed. Status of after school athletics and robotics determined later.
Kirkland SDA/Puget Sound Adventist
- 2 Hours Late. No AM childcare
LaConner SD
- No out-of-district transportation. No AM Skills Center, Salish or McKinney-Vento routes.
Lake Stevens SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Lake Tapps Christian Pre & K
- 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool classes. Kindergarten begins at 11 am. PM preschool classes operate on normal schedule. ENROLLMENT POSTPONED
Lake Wash. Institute of Tech.
- Opening at 10 am. All classes will begin, and the Early Learning Center will open, at 10:00am. Classes scheduled before 10:00am are canceled.
Lakewood SD
- 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No preschool or ECEAP.
Lighthouse Christian Acad. Snohomish
- 2 Hours Late, No kindergarten
Lynden SD
- 2 Hours Late. All early morning programs, including AM PreSchool is canceled.
Mercer Island SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All schools, including all-day preschool, open two hours late. AM music and language programs are canceled. AM preschool and AM Kids Company is canceled. MIHS Metro routes will run at their normal time if possible, but will not run two hours late. Off-island transportation will operate two hours late unless the out of district school announces a different schedule or closure. All after school activities will remain as scheduled. Should these activities be subsequently canceled, notification will be made by school officials. See district website for updates.
Meridian School (Wallingford)
- 2 Hours Late. Doors will open at 10:15, classes start at 10:30. No a.m. Extended Day.
Meridian SD
- 1 Hour Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation.
Monroe Montessori
- Delayed 2 hours
Monroe SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation
Mt. Baker SD
- Closed. No after school activities
Mukilteo SD
- Closed, No out-of-district transportation
New Horizon School
- Watch for updates
North Beach SD
- 2 Hours Late
North Kitsap SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No zero-hour classes, no breakfast program.
North Mason SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Elementary Band, no out of district transportation
Northshore Christian Academy
- Closed. including the Early Learning Center.
Northshore SD
- 2 Hours Late. All partial day programs canceled. No before school activities. No zero period, AM preschool, pre-k, Adult Transition Program Networks, Sorenson Early Childhood Center, Head Start. No elementary band or orchestra. Buses two hours late on normal routes. No out-of-district transportation. No in-district CTE satellite shuttle.
Northwest Montessori School
- Opening at 10 am
NW Acad. for the Healing Arts
- Closed. – Bellingham Campus: All Classes & Clinics —- – Seattle Campus: Morning Classes and Clinics Cancelled —- – Tacoma Campus: Morning Classes and Clinics Cancelled
NW Acad. for the Healing Arts – Bellingham
- Closed. All Classes and Clinics
NW Acad. for the Healing Arts – Seattle
- Classes canceled. Morning Classes and Clinic
NW Acad. for the Healing Arts – Tacoma
- Classes canceled. Morning Classes and Clinics
Ocean Beach Sch. Dist.
- 2 Hours Late. There will be no developmental preschool. LBE & OPE PreK classes will run on the same schedule as K-12.
Ocosta SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Orting SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Breakfast Program
Overlake Specialty School
- 2 Hours Late. Opening 2 Hours Late. Student arrival time 9:45 a.m. Normal dismissal time 1:45 p.m.
Peninsula SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. West Sound Tech transportation 2 hours late.
Pima Medical Inst. – Renton
- 2 Hours Late. If weather conditions worsen, students will be notified of closure by 8AM, Effective tomorrow – Tue Feb 5th
Port Townsend SD
- Closed. No after school activities
Providence Classical Christian School
- 2 Hours Late
Puyallup SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. no elementary band/orchestra, RAS also 2 hours late
Queen of Angels
- Closed Through Monday
Quilcene SD
- 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
Rainier Christian Sch. Dist.
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No district transportation, Childcare open at 10AM
Raymond SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Renton Christian School
- 2 Hours Late. No morning BASC. No Kprep AM. SLC opens at 10 AM.
Renton Technical College
- Delayed start. All buildings will be closed until 9 a.m. Any schedule updates will be made by 7 a.m.
Riverview SD
- Schools are closed today. No Out-of-District Transportation. No Preschool. No Encompass. All after school activities are canceled.
Seattle Acad. of Arts & Sciences
- 2 Hours Late. Classes begin at 10:15 AM. Morning buses will run two hours late.
Seattle Central College
- Opening at 10 am. Classes on Feb. 4 have been delayed to 10 a.m. due to weather. All classes & activities starting before 10 a.m. are canceled.
Seattle Christian School
- 2 Hours Late. 2 hours late start. No morning Kids Club or activities. No Pre-K.
Seattle Preparatory School
- 2 Hours Late. A Day Late Start schedule for classes/buses
Seattle Public Schools
- 2 hour delay; Buses on snow routes; No before school activities; No preschool or Head Start. No door to door; check website for additional information.
Sequim SD
- Closed, No kindergarten or preschool
Shoreline Christian School
- 2 hour delay for Pre-K through 12th grade. No preschool. No childcare before 12PM.
Shoreline Community College
- 3 Hours Late. Classes prior to 11 am canceled. Campus buildings open at 10:30 am (staff report at 10:30).
Shoreline SD
- Closed
Snohomish SD
- 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No out-of-district transportation. No zero-hour classes. No a.m. and/or p.m. half-day special education preschool, or ECEAP. No morning elementary band. No morning AIM classes. No morning Sno-Isle Technical Skills Center.
Snoqualmie Valley SD
- 2 HOURS LATE. No AM Preschool. No AM Encompass. No out-of-district transportation will be provided.
South Bend SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
South Seattle College
- Opening at 10 am
Spruce Street School
- 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 10:15 am
St Therese Catholic Academy
- Delayed 2 hours
St. Alphonsus
- 10AM late start. No AM extended care.
St. Cecilia
- Due to icy roads
St. George
- 10:00 Late Start
St. Joseph School – Issaquah
- 1 Hour Late. Preschool will be 1 hour late. The bus schedule will run one hour late. Extended Care will open at 8:00 am. This includes both the Issaquah and Snoqualmie campus.
St. Nicholas
- No morning extended care no morning preschool and morning pre-k
St. Paul
- Closed Today
St. Thomas More
- Two hours late No preschool No morning Extended Day
St. Thomas School
- Closed
Stanwood SD
- Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled
Sumner-Bonney Lake SD
- 2 Hours Late
Tacoma SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Elementary band and orchestra are canceled.
Taholah SD
- 2 Hours Late
Tahoma SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No out of district transportation; buses on limited transportation routes. Watch for further updates
The Bush School
- Opening at 10 am
The Northwest School
- 2 Hours Late. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. If weather conditions worsen overnight and school closure becomes necessary, we will notify families no later than 7:00 a.m.
Three Tree Montessori
- 2 Hours Late. TTMS will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, February 4th with no AM care. 9 am start for all levels (toddler, primary, and elementary)
Tukwila SD
- 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Taxi services.
UW Bothell
- Opening at 11 am
UW Seattle
- Normal operations until further notice
Vashon Island SD
- 2.5 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Villa Academy
- Opening at 10 am. No EDP or other morning activities
West Sound Academy
- Delayed 2 hours
Whatcom C.C.
- Delayed 10 hours
Whatcom Discovery Center
- Closed
Willapa Valley SD
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Zion Lutheran – Lake Stevens
- 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before school care or activities