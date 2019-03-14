Today Is Pi Day…What That Exactly Means And Where To Find The Free Stuff And Deals!

If you didn’t pay attention in Math class, Pi= 3.14 and today is 3/14, clever huh? But MORE importantly…here’s where to find the sweet deals and freebies!

Get ready for Pi Day! The annual celebration, held every March 14, is your chance to pay tribute to the most famous constant in math and physics: the number you get when you divide the circumference of a circle by its diameter. It’s represented by the Greek letter “π” — in English, “pi.”

First off, here’s what’s happening LOCALLY to celebrate Pi Day.

Here’s the extensive rundown of what’s happening at some national chain favorites…

Bakers Square: Get $2 off any whole pie Wednesday and Thursday. Also, look for the pi symbol baked into double-crust fruit pies.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 on Thursday.

Blaze Pizza: Download the Blaze Pizza app to get a discount code for a $3.14 full pizza. You must download the app before Thursday.

Bojangles’: Get three sweet potato pies for $3.14 on Thursday. No coupon needed.

Boston Market: Get a buy-one-get-one deal chicken pot pies Thursday when you bring in a Pi Day coupon or show the one from BostonMarket.com on your phone. Get the coupon on the Boston Market website.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a slice of the restaurant’s key lime pie with graham cracker crust and house-made whipped cream for $3.14, dine-in or takeout.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: You can get a second homemade chicken pot pie for free when you order one in-restaurant or order one to-go.

Hungry Howie’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchase. Use coupon code 19PI when ordering. The deal is valid for carryout orders only.

Lauretta Jean’s Pie: Get three slices of pie for $14.

Marie Callender’s: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree on Thursday with a coupon.

Mellow Mushroom: Get a small cheese pizza for $3.14 with any pizza purchase on Thursday.

Urban Bricks: All pizzas will be $3.14 on Thursday.

Villa Italian Kitchen: All whole cheese Neapolitan pies are $3.14 on Thursday.

Your Pie: Your Pie is offering a 10-inch pizza for $3.14 at participating locations. Limit one per person.