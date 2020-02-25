Today Is National Pancake Day…Here’s How To Get Your FREE Cakes At IHOP!

Let’s celebrate a great cause today with FREE Pancakes from 7A-7P.

IHOP is making its National Pancake Day giveaway sweeter. They said in a news release that the goal is to raise more than $4 million for charities that include Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

In addition to giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes at participating locations nationwide Tuesday, the chain will serve up 250,000 instant win prizes with a “Pancakes for Life” sweepstakes.

The 15th annual free pancake giveaway is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time at most locations.