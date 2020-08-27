Today I’m Not Doing Anything

Pixelvario|BigStock

Is genius made from bootstraps or handouts?

A university in Germany may answer that question by giving out free money for being lazy.

The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg said it’s going to give three people $1,900 “idleness grants.”

The “grant for doing nothing” will be for “active inactivity” as the project studies

lack of ambition for research for an exhibition next year on sustainability called

The School of Inconsequentiality: Towards A Better Life.

That is too much verbage for me, I like the way they sum it up at the end of the article.

The project is actually for the betterment of humanity, togetherness rather than narcissism.

The exhibition is looking to answer the question: “What can I refrain from so that my life

has fewer negative consequences on the lives of others?”

