Toby Nelson, Be aCOUNTable! Let’s each do our part for Census 2020.

February 16, 2020

Toby Nelson works with the US Census Bureau and is well infomred about the 2020 Census. It’s easier to respond, than ever before. There’s always the mail, but also an 800 number, and an online option. Toby provides a good perspective about the need to respond. The population statistics do affect the makeup of Congress. But beyond this it impacts the budgets for services and infrastructure as population stats grow and shift. Information will begin arriving mid March, and Census Day is April 1, 2020.

The first Census happened in 1790!

www.census.gov

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
