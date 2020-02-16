Toby Nelson, Be aCOUNTable! Let’s each do our part for Census 2020.

Toby Nelson works with the US Census Bureau and is well infomred about the 2020 Census. It’s easier to respond, than ever before. There’s always the mail, but also an 800 number, and an online option. Toby provides a good perspective about the need to respond. The population statistics do affect the makeup of Congress. But beyond this it impacts the budgets for services and infrastructure as population stats grow and shift. Information will begin arriving mid March, and Census Day is April 1, 2020.

The first Census happened in 1790!

www.census.gov