Whether you venture out or stay in to shop online, there are plenty of deals to be had on Black Friday, however…there are some things you should stay away from on the day after Thanksgiving.

Cyber week is here and in full effect already. Consumers will be hitting the stores both online and in-store to grab the years best deals on top tech, kitchen, and travel deals. Here are Promocodes.com’s tips on what to buy, what to avoid and what to look out for when shopping this year.