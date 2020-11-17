TMI? Meghan Trainor says she's not into pregnancy sex

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It may be TMI, but Meghan Trainor is opening up about her sex life — or lack thereof — during her pregnancy.

The singer tells TODAY Parents that sexy time with husband Daryl Sabara has cooled down since she’s been pregnant with their baby boy.

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” Meghan says. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

But that doesn’t mean their relationship is any less strong.

“Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends’ minds. They’re all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Dary?’” Meghan says. “He’s so good. He’s unbelievable.”

During her first trimester, she says Daryl was always on board to go on a snack-run when her cravings hit.

“If I said, ‘I want Fritos,’ he’d be like, ‘Yes, ma’am! Right away!’” she says, though now she’s switched over to healthier snacks, like fruit.

Meghan is due early next year.

By Andrea Tuccillo

