Tito’s Vodka Is NOT Hand Sanitizer!

Don’t waste perfectly good Vodka on that! Just in case you were wondering… a friendly reminder from our friends at Tito’s.

The Texas-based liquor brand known for its vodka is urging the public that its hooch cannot, in fact, be used as a hand sanitizer or in homemade disinfectants to ward off coronavirus.

The Tito’s official Twitter account has been painstakingly responding to tweets one-by-one from fans who seem to believe that since the recipe for DIY sanitizer calls for isopropyl alcohol, the ingredient can be replaced with vodka.

