‘Tis the season: Watch Mariah Carey’s new holiday video, “Fall In Love at Christmas”

RCA Inspiration/Sony Music Entertainment

Snow? Check. Christmas tree? Check. Mariah Carey in a glamorous gown, hitting those high notes and singing with a gospel choir? Check. “Fall In Love at Christmas” is Mariah’s latest seasonal offering: A single and video featuring her performing with Khalid and gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

The song starts out as an R&B love ballad, as Mariah and Khalid croon to each other in “The Butterfly Lounge” — a room decked with Christmas decorations and framed platinum albums — and outdoors in the snow. Mariah’s twins Monroe and Moroccan put in an appearance, as does one of her dogs.

But then Franklin, who’s been playing piano in the background, suddenly brings out a gospel choir and takes us to church, as the song switches from being about falling in love with someone at Christmas, to being about finding “love for all mankind” this holiday season, because “we all need grace to heal our troubled minds.”

Mariah, Khalid and Franklin will perform the song together on Mariah’s upcoming AppleTV+ special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, debuting in December.

