Tis the season for Pumpkin Spice! (yep, already)

It’s everywhere! Sure, there’s pumpkin spiced cookies, candies, breads and lattes. But pumpkin spiced doggie treats…pasta…kale chips…and even deodorant?! Even though it’s August (and still summer, thank you very much!), Starbucks announced that pumpkin spiced lattes will be back on Tuesday, August 27th. This flavor has taken over our grocery stores and refrigerators! Here are just some of what you’ll find coming to store shelves soon…
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.