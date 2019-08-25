Tis the season for Pumpkin Spice! (yep, already)

It’s everywhere! Sure, there’s pumpkin spiced cookies, candies, breads and lattes. But pumpkin spiced doggie treats…pasta…kale chips…and even deodorant?! Even though it’s August (and still summer, thank you very much!), Starbucks announced that pumpkin spiced lattes will be back on Tuesday, August 27th. This flavor has taken over our grocery stores and refrigerators! Here are just some of what you’ll find coming to store shelves soon…