Tis the season for casseroles!

It’s getting colder out (we had to scrape our windshields off this morning!) and nothing cures the cold like some serious comfort food.  We can’t think of anything more comforting than casseroles, so let’s get right to it, our Top 5 Casserole Recipes!

(And shout out to Shellie Hart for the inspiration!)

Have a look and feel free to share any of your own as well!

(Note, actual recipes are not pictured)

#5- Chicken Enchilada Casserole

It’s a casserole twist on a Mexican classic that will add a little zest to your casserole! Add some sour cream and guac and enjoy!

#4- Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake

It’s cheesy, it’s beefy and it has potatoes, oh, and it’s easy; what more could you ask for!?!?!

#3- Savory Tomato Cobbler

Vegetarians love comfort food too and this one pairs roasted tomatoes with cornmeal biscuits for a southern favorite. Enjoy!

#2- Vanessa’s Beefy Lasagna

Who doesn’t love a great lasagna? And this recipe can be made ahead of time and baked when you’re ready for it! Score!

#1 –Chicken Pot Pie

Pot pie is a classic comfort food and the lattice top on this one is so pretty, you’ll want to show it off at a dinner party!

