Apples to Apples: Let’s Avoid the ‘Mushy’ Ones [what’s in season]

I always find it interesting , to live in Washington State and eat a bad apple. And that can be a costly mistake, especially when the Honeycrisp goes for an average of $3.99 per lb. Yup, nothing worse than biting into one and it being ‘mush’.

Though that said, most of us really can’t tell the difference during the summer months that you are eating ‘last year’s apple. Our state goes to great length to store and preserve, and that’s a good thing so that we can enjoy them year round.

So when is harvest time for your favorite variety and when to start expecting NEW crops in stores? August and September are harvest months so we should see the NEW CROP signs posted in stores soon. (Many markets that stock New Zealand Apples, those should be NEW CROP now). And if you want, you can even go pick your own! Everything you need to know about Apples (HERE).

USDA (United Stated Department of Agriculture) ‘Keeping Apples Crunchy & Flavorful’ process (HERE)

Here’s a helpful guide to WHAT’S IN SEASON for 2019 (HERE)

And don’t worry if you do get a bad batch, there are delicious things to make (HERE).