Credit: BigStockPhoto

Tired Of Female “Tech Voices?”

September 26, 2019

A new voice option by Amazon is made possible through what the company calls Neural TTS (Text-To-Sound).

Amazon has a new “neural text to speech” engine that allows Alexa to mimic celebrity’s voices

(with their permission). Samuel L Jackson is rolling out later this year.

Available later this year for $0.99, the option will allow Alexa users to hear Jackson tell jokes, set timers,

alarms and more all with a touch of the real-life actor’s own unique personality.

Plus, two versions will be available: non-explicit and explicit.

Already, people have been sharing their excitement over the chance to have the Pulp Fiction star tell them the weather.

Those looking for other options will get their wish, Amazon says, as more celebrity voices are planned to be available in 2020.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.