Tired Of Female “Tech Voices?”

A new voice option by Amazon is made possible through what the company calls Neural TTS (Text-To-Sound).

Amazon has a new “neural text to speech” engine that allows Alexa to mimic celebrity’s voices

(with their permission). Samuel L Jackson is rolling out later this year.

Available later this year for $0.99, the option will allow Alexa users to hear Jackson tell jokes, set timers,

alarms and more all with a touch of the real-life actor’s own unique personality.

Plus, two versions will be available: non-explicit and explicit.

Already, people have been sharing their excitement over the chance to have the Pulp Fiction star tell them the weather.

Those looking for other options will get their wish, Amazon says, as more celebrity voices are planned to be available in 2020.

