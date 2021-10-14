Tiptoe is Twenty and on Tik Tok

Weighing in at 175lbs Tiptoe the tortiose is a Tik Tok star!!!

Fans go gaga for Tiptoe, a hugely popular tortoise taking TikTok by storm. The exotic pet is slow-moving — but his account, “Caitlin and Tiptoe,” quickly grew to 3.9 million followers.

“He’s a very sassy, untrained 175-pound lump,” his caretaker, Los Angeles-based influencer Cailtin Doran says “He just has a mind of his own, and has his own ideas of how he wants his videos to go.”

The watermelon-munching turtle blew up online over the pandemic. This past summer during quarantine, Doran made a video — ”kind of as a joke” — cutting up Tiptoe’s food, which typically consists of fruits and veggies. Within an hour, the clip hit one million views on TikTok.

“My friends really hyped me up, too,” she revealed, saying they encouraged her not to return to her other occupation. “Make this your job. Just go all in!’” they said.

Lucky for her, Tiptoe was an overnight success, and the hits keep coming. In August, Doran treated her star performer to a “spa day” complete with cucumber slices over his eyes and she “made it rain hibiscus” while the reptile soaked in a tiny pool. “The account grew so fast, it was so unexpected, but so cool to see the positive impact,” Doran said.

Along with more than 90,000 Instagram followers, Tiptoe is now a global empire. The photogenic pet has merchandise, including shirts featuring his favorite snacks such as strawberries and carrots. He also has his own coloring book, “A Day in the Life of Tiptoe.”

Unlike other celebrity pets, Tiptoe isn’t going anywhere fast. His species’ longevity is a big plus in the TikTok game. “We’re very lucky because a lot of other pet influencers … their animals, dogs, cats, they’re checking out at, like 15, tops.” Tiptoe’s lifespan, on the other hand, is 80 to 120 years.

