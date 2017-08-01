Tips To Help You Keep Your Cool At Night During This Heatwave.

Not only will we be setting records during the day, we could during the overnight hours as well!
- Make a batch of mint tea without sweetener. Put it in the fridge and then into a mister. Use it to spray down your face and body.
- Put your sheets and pillowcase into the freezer for a few hours, then make the bed with them.
- Put a couple of bottles of frozen water, or a bowl of ice water, in front of the fan that’s aimed at your bed.
- Grab some gel ice packs, freeze them, then put them in a pillowcase and place at strategic points — under your neck, knees, wrists.
- Turn off and unplug every electrical appliance you can.
