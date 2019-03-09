Daylight Savings: How to Make Up for the Hour We Lose [simple tips]

It’s so nice to have that extra hour of daylight in the eve, but if you’re still feeling that loss off sleep there are a few simple things that can make a big difference. The tips below are the Better Sleep Council’s trusted solutions to avoid daylight savings time sleepiness that can make the upcoming time change – and every other morning – easier to handle. Here are some tips:
- Gradually Transition into the Time Change
To minimize the impact of the switch to daylight saving time, make gradual adjustments. Go to bed 15 minutes early, starting several days before the change.
- Sleepy? Take a Quick Nap
If you feel sleepy after the change to daylight saving time, take a short nap in the afternoon – no more than 20 minutes long.
- Commit to 7-8 Hours of Sleep
The average adult needs 7-8 hours of quality sleep each and every night. Work backward from your wake time and commit to getting at least 7 hours of sleep every night.
- Keep Regular Sleep Hours
Make sleep a priority by keeping consistent sleep (bedtime) and wake schedules – even on the weekends.
- Exercise during the Day
Even moderate exercise, such as walking, can help you sleep better. Just make sure you don’t work out within two hours of bedtime.
